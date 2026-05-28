“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASD: ODFL) produced an exceptional outcome, illustrating how long-term compounding can transform a strong operating business into an extraordinary stock market return. For investors evaluating ODFL stock through a buy-and-hold lens, the historical result from mid-2016 to late May 2026 is a useful case study in total return, dividend reinvestment, and the power of staying invested.

Old Dominion Freight Line operates in the less-than-truckload, or LTL, freight market, a segment where service quality, network density, pricing discipline, and operating efficiency can create durable competitive advantages. Over long periods, companies that execute consistently in these areas can generate shareholder returns far beyond what their dividend yield alone might suggest.

ODFL 10-Year Return at a Glance

ODFL 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/31/2016 $10,000



05/31/2016 $106,548



05/27/2026 End date: 05/27/2026 Start price/share: $21.45 End price/share: $219.45 Starting shares: 466.20 Ending shares: 485.59 Dividends reinvested/share: $5.08 Total return: 965.63% Average annual return: 26.71% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $106,548.06

A $10,000 investment in ODFL on 05/31/2016 would have grown to $106,548.06 by 05/27/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That translates to a total return of 965.63% and an average annual return of 26.71%. Put differently, the investment increased by more than tenfold over the period.

Those figures indicate that the overwhelming driver of shareholder returns was price appreciation rather than dividend income. Even so, reinvested dividends contributed incremental compounding by increasing the share count from 466.20 shares to 485.59 shares over the 10-year span.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return?

The stock price rose from $21.45 per share to $219.45 per share across the measurement period. That type of appreciation usually reflects more than one favorable factor:

Business execution: sustained operating performance can support long stretches of earnings growth.

sustained operating performance can support long stretches of earnings growth. Industry positioning: in the LTL freight market, network scale and service reliability can strengthen pricing power.

in the LTL freight market, network scale and service reliability can strengthen pricing power. Compounding fundamentals: when revenue growth, margin discipline, and capital efficiency reinforce one another, shareholder value can build rapidly.

when revenue growth, margin discipline, and capital efficiency reinforce one another, shareholder value can build rapidly. Valuation resilience: companies with strong operating records often maintain premium valuations for extended periods.

That combination helps explain why a stock with only a modest dividend yield can still produce outstanding total returns. In ODFL’s case, the dividend mattered, but the central story was the business’s ability to compound value over time.

Dividend Reinvestment and Yield on Cost

Old Dominion Freight Line paid $5.08 per share in cumulative dividends over the 10 years covered above. Because the return calculation assumes dividend reinvestment using the closing price on each ex-dividend date, those cash distributions purchased additional shares and modestly lifted the ending value of the position.

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.16 per share, ODFL has a current yield of approximately 0.53% using the ending share price shown above. On the original 2016 purchase price of $21.45, however, that same annualized dividend equates to a yield on cost of about 2.47%.

Yield on cost is not a valuation metric, but it is useful for understanding how dividend growth can improve the income profile of a long-held investment. For stocks that begin with low yields but achieve sustained dividend growth, the income stream can become more meaningful over time.

Key Takeaways From the 10-Year ODFL Investment

Total return matters more than headline yield. ODFL’s income contribution was modest, but capital appreciation drove exceptional shareholder gains.

ODFL’s income contribution was modest, but capital appreciation drove exceptional shareholder gains. Time horizon can be decisive. A long holding period allowed compounding to outweigh interim volatility.

A long holding period allowed compounding to outweigh interim volatility. Dividend reinvestment adds to results. Even with a relatively low yield, reinvestment increased the ending share count.

Even with a relatively low yield, reinvestment increased the ending share count. Operational quality can justify patience. Businesses with durable competitive strengths can reward investors over many years.

Historical returns of this magnitude are unusual, and they reinforce a broader point: the most powerful long-term stock market outcomes often come from owning strong companies for extended periods rather than reacting to short-term market moves.

“A 10% decline in the market is fairly common, it happens about once a year. Investors who realize this are less likely to sell in a panic, and more likely to remain invested, benefitting from the wealthbuilding power of stocks.” — Christopher Davis