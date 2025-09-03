“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2020, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.

CMG 5-Year Return Details Start date: 09/03/2020 $10,000



09/03/2020 $15,713



09/02/2025 End date: 09/02/2025 Start price/share: $26.57 End price/share: $41.75 Starting shares: 376.36 Ending shares: 376.36 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 57.13% Average annual return: 9.46% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $15,713.66

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.46%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $15,713.66 today (as of 09/02/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 57.13% (something to think about: how might CMG shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“The greater the passive income you can build, the freer you will become.” — Todd Fleming