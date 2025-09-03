Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2020, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.

CMG 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 09/03/2020
$10,000

09/03/2020		   $15,713

09/02/2025
End date: 09/02/2025
Start price/share: $26.57
End price/share: $41.75
Starting shares: 376.36
Ending shares: 376.36
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 57.13%
Average annual return: 9.46%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $15,713.66

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.46%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $15,713.66 today (as of 09/02/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 57.13% (something to think about: how might CMG shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:
“The greater the passive income you can build, the freer you will become.” — Todd Fleming