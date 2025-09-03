“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2020, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.
|Start date:
|09/03/2020
|
|End date:
|09/02/2025
|Start price/share:
|$26.57
|End price/share:
|$41.75
|Starting shares:
|376.36
|Ending shares:
|376.36
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|57.13%
|Average annual return:
|9.46%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$15,713.66
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.46%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $15,713.66 today (as of 09/02/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 57.13% (something to think about: how might CMG shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“The greater the passive income you can build, the freer you will become.” — Todd Fleming