“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a ten year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

CVX 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/27/2015 $10,000



07/27/2015 $26,871



07/24/2025 End date: 07/24/2025 Start price/share: $89.14 End price/share: $155.83 Starting shares: 112.18 Ending shares: 172.45 Dividends reinvested/share: $52.12 Total return: 168.73% Average annual return: 10.39% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $26,871.84

As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.39%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $26,871.84 today (as of 07/24/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 168.73% (something to think about: how might CVX shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Chevron Corporation paid investors a total of $52.12/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.84/share, we calculate that CVX has a current yield of approximately 4.39%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.84 against the original $89.14/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.92%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Smart investing doesn’t consist of buying good assets but of buying assets well. This is a very, very important distinction that very, very few people understand.” — Howard Marks