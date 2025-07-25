“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a ten year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|07/27/2015
|
|End date:
|07/24/2025
|Start price/share:
|$89.14
|End price/share:
|$155.83
|Starting shares:
|112.18
|Ending shares:
|172.45
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$52.12
|Total return:
|168.73%
|Average annual return:
|10.39%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$26,871.84
As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.39%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $26,871.84 today (as of 07/24/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 168.73% (something to think about: how might CVX shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Chevron Corporation paid investors a total of $52.12/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.84/share, we calculate that CVX has a current yield of approximately 4.39%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.84 against the original $89.14/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.92%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“Smart investing doesn’t consist of buying good assets but of buying assets well. This is a very, very important distinction that very, very few people understand.” — Howard Marks