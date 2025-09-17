“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASD: SWKS)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|09/17/2020
|
|End date:
|09/16/2025
|Start price/share:
|$138.36
|End price/share:
|$74.22
|Starting shares:
|72.28
|Ending shares:
|81.57
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$12.45
|Total return:
|-39.46%
|Average annual return:
|-9.55%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$6,054.01
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -9.55%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $6,054.01 today (as of 09/16/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -39.46% (something to think about: how might SWKS shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Skyworks Solutions Inc paid investors a total of $12.45/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.84/share, we calculate that SWKS has a current yield of approximately 3.83%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.84 against the original $138.36/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.77%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Behind every stock is a company. Find out what it’s doing.” — Peter Lynch