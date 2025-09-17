“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASD: SWKS)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

09/16/2025 End date: 09/16/2025 Start price/share: $138.36 End price/share: $74.22 Starting shares: 72.28 Ending shares: 81.57 Dividends reinvested/share: $12.45 Total return: -39.46% Average annual return: -9.55% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $6,054.01

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -9.55%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $6,054.01 today (as of 09/16/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -39.46% (something to think about: how might SWKS shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Skyworks Solutions Inc paid investors a total of $12.45/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.84/share, we calculate that SWKS has a current yield of approximately 3.83%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.84 against the original $138.36/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.77%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Behind every stock is a company. Find out what it’s doing.” — Peter Lynch