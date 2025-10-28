“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering Marriott International, Inc. (NASD: MAR) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|10/28/2015
|
|End date:
|10/27/2025
|Start price/share:
|$76.89
|End price/share:
|$271.21
|Starting shares:
|130.06
|Ending shares:
|143.27
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$13.92
|Total return:
|288.57%
|Average annual return:
|14.53%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$38,861.13
As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.53%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $38,861.13 today (as of 10/27/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 288.57% (something to think about: how might MAR shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Marriott International, Inc. paid investors a total of $13.92/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.68/share, we calculate that MAR has a current yield of approximately 0.99%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.68 against the original $76.89/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.29%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“The most important three words in investing is: â€œI don’t know.â€ If someone doesn’t say that to you then they are lying.” — James Altucher