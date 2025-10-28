One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering Marriott International, Inc. (NASD: MAR) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

10/27/2025 End date: 10/27/2025 Start price/share: $76.89 End price/share: $271.21 Starting shares: 130.06 Ending shares: 143.27 Dividends reinvested/share: $13.92 Total return: 288.57% Average annual return: 14.53% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $38,861.13

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.53%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $38,861.13 today (as of 10/27/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 288.57% (something to think about: how might MAR shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Marriott International, Inc. paid investors a total of $13.92/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.68/share, we calculate that MAR has a current yield of approximately 0.99%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.68 against the original $76.89/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.29%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“The most important three words in investing is: â€œI don’t know.â€ If someone doesn’t say that to you then they are lying.” — James Altucher