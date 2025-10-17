“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Cintas Corporation (NASD: CTAS) back in 2020. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

CTAS 5-Year Return Details Start date: 10/19/2020 $10,000



10/19/2020 $22,789



10/16/2025 End date: 10/16/2025 Start price/share: $85.33 End price/share: $184.36 Starting shares: 117.19 Ending shares: 123.64 Dividends reinvested/share: $6.71 Total return: 127.93% Average annual return: 17.93% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $22,789.20

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 17.93%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $22,789.20 today (as of 10/16/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 127.93% (something to think about: how might CTAS shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Cintas Corporation paid investors a total of $6.71/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.8/share, we calculate that CTAS has a current yield of approximately 0.98%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.8 against the original $85.33/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.15%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Know what you own and why you own it.” — Peter Lynch