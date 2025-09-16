“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|09/16/2020
|
|End date:
|09/15/2025
|Start price/share:
|$193.20
|End price/share:
|$135.42
|Starting shares:
|51.76
|Ending shares:
|55.97
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$17.38
|Total return:
|-24.21%
|Average annual return:
|-5.39%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$7,580.28
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -5.39%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $7,580.28 today (as of 09/15/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -24.21% (something to think about: how might STZ shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Constellation Brands Inc paid investors a total of $17.38/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.08/share, we calculate that STZ has a current yield of approximately 3.01%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.08 against the original $193.20/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.56%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“The investor’s chief problem, even his worst enemy, is likely to be himself.” — Benjamin Graham