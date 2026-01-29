“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a decade-long holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) back in 2016. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

XYL 10-Year Return Details Start date: 01/29/2016 $10,000



01/29/2016 $42,613



01/28/2026 End date: 01/28/2026 Start price/share: $35.95 End price/share: $135.52 Starting shares: 278.16 Ending shares: 314.41 Dividends reinvested/share: $10.86 Total return: 326.09% Average annual return: 15.59% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $42,613.52

The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.59%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $42,613.52 today (as of 01/28/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 326.09% (something to think about: how might XYL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Beyond share price change, another component of XYL’s total return these past 10 years has been the payment by Xylem Inc of $10.86/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a wonderful way to compound returns, and for the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calcuations, the closing price on ex-date is used).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.6/share, we calculate that XYL has a current yield of approximately 1.18%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.6 against the original $35.95/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.28%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“People who succeed in the stock market also accept periodic losses, setbacks, and unexpected occurrences. Calamitous drops do not scare them out of the game.” — Peter Lynch