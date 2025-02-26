“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Union Pacific Corp (NYSE: UNP) back in 2020. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

02/25/2025 End date: 02/25/2025 Start price/share: $165.75 End price/share: $245.89 Starting shares: 60.33 Ending shares: 67.27 Dividends reinvested/share: $23.73 Total return: 65.41% Average annual return: 10.58% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $16,538.75

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.58%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $16,538.75 today (as of 02/25/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 65.41% (something to think about: how might UNP shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Union Pacific Corp paid investors a total of $23.73/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.36/share, we calculate that UNP has a current yield of approximately 2.18%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.36 against the original $165.75/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.32%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners, and the pluses from those will overwhelm the minuses from the stocks that don’t work out.” — Peter Lynch