“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Union Pacific Corp (NYSE: UNP) back in 2020. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|02/26/2020
|
|End date:
|02/25/2025
|Start price/share:
|$165.75
|End price/share:
|$245.89
|Starting shares:
|60.33
|Ending shares:
|67.27
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$23.73
|Total return:
|65.41%
|Average annual return:
|10.58%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$16,538.75
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.58%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $16,538.75 today (as of 02/25/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 65.41% (something to think about: how might UNP shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Union Pacific Corp paid investors a total of $23.73/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.36/share, we calculate that UNP has a current yield of approximately 2.18%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.36 against the original $165.75/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.32%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners, and the pluses from those will overwhelm the minuses from the stocks that don’t work out.” — Peter Lynch