“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

— Warren Buffett

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Akamai Technologies Inc (NASD: AKAM)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

AKAM 10-Year Return Details
Start date: 09/28/2015
$10,000

09/28/2015		   $11,090

09/25/2025
End date: 09/25/2025
Start price/share: $67.96
End price/share: $75.38
Starting shares: 147.15
Ending shares: 147.15
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 10.92%
Average annual return: 1.04%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $11,090.05

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.04%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $11,090.05 today (as of 09/25/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 10.92% (something to think about: how might AKAM shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
