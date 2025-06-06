“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASD: ULTA) back in 2020. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

06/05/2025 End date: 06/05/2025 Start price/share: $254.57 End price/share: $467.04 Starting shares: 39.28 Ending shares: 39.28 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 83.46% Average annual return: 12.92% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $18,347.01

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.92%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $18,347.01 today (as of 06/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 83.46% (something to think about: how might ULTA shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“The idea that a bell rings to signal when to get into or out of the stock market is simply not credible. After nearly fifty years in this business, I don’t know anybody who has done it successfully and consistently.” — Jack Bogle