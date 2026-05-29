“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A 20-year buy-and-hold investment in Intel Corp (NASD: INTC) illustrates how long-term stock returns are shaped by both share-price appreciation and dividend reinvestment. Using a starting date of 05/30/2006 and an ending date of 05/28/2026, the results show what happened to a hypothetical $10,000 investment in Intel stock when dividends were reinvested throughout the holding period.

The central takeaway is straightforward: over a full two decades, compounding had a meaningful effect. Intel’s return was driven not only by the increase in the stock price, but also by the additional shares accumulated through reinvested dividends. That combination turned a modest initial investment into a materially larger ending value, while also highlighting why total return is a more complete measure than price appreciation alone.

INTC 20-Year Return Details

INTC 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/30/2006 $10,000



05/30/2006 $114,735



05/28/2026 End date: 05/28/2026 Start price/share: $17.81 End price/share: $120.89 Starting shares: 561.48 Ending shares: 949.36 Dividends reinvested/share: $16.67 Total return: 1,047.69% Average annual return: 12.97% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $114,735.52

What the 20-Year Intel Return Shows

Based on the figures above, a $10,000 investment in Intel stock grew to $114,735.52 over the 20-year period ending 05/28/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 1,047.69% and an annualized return of 12.97%.

Those numbers matter because annualized return provides a more useful measure of long-term performance than the headline total return alone. A gain of more than 1,000% is substantial, but the annualized figure shows the rate at which capital compounded over time. In this case, Intel delivered a return profile that would generally be considered strong over a full market cycle spanning multiple economic environments.

The period included recessions, changes in interest-rate regimes, shifts in semiconductor demand, and large rotations in technology leadership. A buy-and-hold outcome over that stretch therefore reflects more than a simple upward move in the share price; it reflects the cumulative effect of staying invested through volatility rather than attempting to time entry and exit points.

The Role of Dividend Reinvestment

Dividend reinvestment was a meaningful part of the result. Over the past 20 years, Intel paid $16.67 per share in dividends, and in this analysis those cash distributions were reinvested into additional shares using the closing price on each dividend’s ex-dividend date.

That reinvestment increased the share count from 561.48 shares to 949.36 shares. In other words, the ending position was larger not because of additional outside capital, but because the dividends themselves purchased more Intel stock over time. This is one of the core mechanics of total-return investing: cash income becomes new productive capital, which can then generate its own future gains and dividends.

For dividend-paying stocks, this distinction is important:

Price return measures only the change in the stock price.

Total return includes both price appreciation and dividends.

Reinvested dividends can materially increase ending wealth over long holding periods.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Using the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.50 per share, INTC has a current yield of approximately 0.41% based on the cited share price of $120.89. That is the forward-looking income rate a new buyer would receive at today’s price, assuming no change in the dividend.

A separate concept is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend with the original purchase price rather than the current market price. Using the same $0.50 annualized dividend and the original purchase price of $17.81 per share, the yield on cost works out to 2.30%.

This distinction answers two different questions:

Current yield: What income rate does the stock offer at today’s market price?

What income rate does the stock offer at today’s market price? Yield on cost: What income rate does the investor now receive relative to the original entry price?

Yield on cost can be a useful retrospective measure of how a dividend stream has evolved for a long-term holder, although it should not be confused with the yield available to a new investor evaluating the stock today.

Key Takeaways From a Long-Term Intel Investment

A 20-year buy-and-hold investment in Intel highlights several enduring principles of equity investing:

Long holding periods can allow compounding to outweigh shorter-term volatility.

Dividend reinvestment can significantly increase ending share count and portfolio value.

Total return is the more complete measure of performance for dividend-paying stocks.

Annualized return offers a clearer basis for evaluating long-term results across time periods and securities.

For investors reviewing historical stock performance, Intel’s 20-year result is a useful example of how patience, reinvestment, and the mathematics of compounding can interact over time.

Here’s one more investment quote before you go:

“The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect. You need a temperament that neither derives great pleasure from being with the crowd or against the crowd.” — Warren Buffett