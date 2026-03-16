“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a ten year holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. This lens is particularly useful when looking back at large-cap growth franchises that have compounded capital over multiple market cycles.

Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have worked out for investors in Amazon.com Inc (NASD: AMZN) who bought shares in 2016 and held through to today, based on historical pricing and return data.

AMZN 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/16/2016 $10,000



03/16/2016 $72,351



03/13/2026 End date: 03/13/2026 Start price/share: $28.71 End price/share: $207.67 Starting shares: 348.31 Ending shares: 348.31 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 623.34% Average annual return: 21.89% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $72,351.12

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 21.89%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $72,351.12 today (as of 03/13/2026). On a total return basis, that is a gain of 623.34%.

Importantly for investors focused on total return, these figures are driven entirely by price appreciation. Amazon has historically retained its earnings to reinvest in its business and, as reflected above, paid no cash dividends over this period. That makes the compounding in the share price itself the sole driver of the outcome for shareholders.

To put this performance into context, a broad U.S. equity benchmark such as the S&P 500 has historically delivered annualized total returns in the high single digits over long periods. A 21.89% compound annual growth rate over a full decade is therefore an outlier, reflecting both strong fundamentals and investor willingness to pay a premium valuation for Amazon’s growth prospects.

Several business milestones underpinned this run. Over the last decade, Amazon continued to gain share in global e-commerce, while Amazon Web Services (AWS) became one of the dominant providers of cloud infrastructure. The company also expanded higher-margin revenue streams such as advertising and subscription services (including Prime), contributing to improved profitability versus its earlier, more investment-heavy years.

At the same time, AMZN shareholders needed to tolerate pronounced volatility. The period included multiple double-digit drawdowns, notably during the 2018 technology selloff, the early 2020 pandemic shock, and subsequent corrections as interest rates rose and investors re-evaluated valuations for long-duration growth assets. Investors following Buffett’s long-horizon discipline, however, were rewarded for staying the course through these episodes.

Looking ahead, the question for investors is how shares might perform over the next 10 years. Amazon remains exposed to several structural growth themes including continued migration of IT workloads to the cloud, the digitization of retail and logistics, the rise of artificial intelligence workloads that require hyperscale infrastructure, and the monetization of its large installed customer base through advertising and services. Against that, investors must weigh competitive pressures in cloud computing and e-commerce, regulatory and antitrust scrutiny, and execution risk as the company allocates capital across multiple high-investment initiatives.

Ultimately, the 2016‑2026 experience with AMZN exemplifies how a concentrated position in a high-quality growth franchise can transform a relatively modest initial outlay, provided an investor is prepared to endure volatility and focus on long-term business value rather than short-term price moves.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“If you can follow only one bit of data, follow the earnings.” — Peter Lynch