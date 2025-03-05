“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Akamai Technologies Inc (NASD: AKAM)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|03/05/2015
|
|End date:
|03/04/2025
|Start price/share:
|$71.09
|End price/share:
|$82.18
|Starting shares:
|140.67
|Ending shares:
|140.67
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|15.60%
|Average annual return:
|1.46%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$11,560.67
The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.46%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $11,560.67 today (as of 03/04/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 15.60% (something to think about: how might AKAM shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“Smart investing doesn’t consist of buying good assets but of buying assets well. This is a very, very important distinction that very, very few people understand.” — Howard Marks