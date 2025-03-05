“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Akamai Technologies Inc (NASD: AKAM)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

AKAM 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/05/2015 $10,000



03/05/2015 $11,560



03/04/2025 End date: 03/04/2025 Start price/share: $71.09 End price/share: $82.18 Starting shares: 140.67 Ending shares: 140.67 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 15.60% Average annual return: 1.46% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $11,560.67

The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.46%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $11,560.67 today (as of 03/04/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 15.60% (something to think about: how might AKAM shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Smart investing doesn’t consist of buying good assets but of buying assets well. This is a very, very important distinction that very, very few people understand.” — Howard Marks