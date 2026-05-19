“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A long-term investment in Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) produced a solid positive return over the past decade, with dividend reinvestment contributing meaningfully alongside share-price appreciation. Using a starting investment of $10,000 on 05/19/2016 and holding through 05/18/2026, the position would have grown to $18,149.38, reflecting an 81.53% total return.

That outcome illustrates an important point in evaluating Zoetis stock returns: total return is not driven by price change alone. For dividend-paying equities, the combination of capital appreciation, cash distributions, and reinvestment can materially affect long-run results.

Zoetis 10-Year Return at a Glance

ZTS 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/19/2016 $10,000



05/19/2016 $18,149



05/18/2026 End date: 05/18/2026 Start price/share: $46.43 End price/share: $77.72 Starting shares: 215.38 Ending shares: 233.57 Dividends reinvested/share: $10.83 Total return: 81.53% Average annual return: 6.14% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $18,149.38

In practical terms, a $10,000 investment in Zoetis in May 2016 would have become $18,149.38 by May 2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to an average annual total return of 6.14%. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Return

The gain came from two sources:

Share price appreciation from $46.43 to $77.72

Cash dividends that were reinvested over time, increasing the share count from 215.38 to 233.57

Over the holding period, Zoetis paid a cumulative $10.83 per share in dividends. Reinvestment matters because each dividend purchase adds incremental shares, which can then generate their own future dividends. Over long periods, that compounding effect can become a meaningful part of total shareholder return, even for stocks with moderate current yields.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Changes the Outcome

Dividend reinvestment is often overlooked when past stock performance is discussed. A price-only comparison captures only part of the result. Total return, by contrast, incorporates both distributions and reinvestment, making it the more complete measure for long-term holdings.

In this case, reinvestment increased the share count by roughly 18 shares over the period. That additional ownership helped lift the ending value beyond what would have been achieved through price appreciation alone.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.12 per share, ZTS has a current yield of approximately 2.73% using the referenced share price. Another useful metric is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend with the original purchase price rather than today’s market price.

Using the original entry price of $46.43 per share, the current annualized dividend of $2.12 implies a yield on cost of 5.88%. That does not change the stock’s current market yield, but it does show how dividend growth can improve the income generated on an initial investment over time.

A Brief Business Context for Zoetis

Zoetis is one of the largest pure-play animal health companies, with products spanning livestock and companion animals. That positioning gives the company exposure to a broad mix of end markets, including pet care, vaccines, anti-infectives, dermatology, and parasiticides. For long-term investors, the appeal of the business has generally rested on recurring animal health demand, a diversified product portfolio, and pricing power supported by specialized veterinary products.

Those business characteristics help explain why the stock has often been evaluated as a steady compounder rather than a high-yield security. In other words, the historical return profile has depended more on business growth and dividend progression than on headline yield alone.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in Zoetis in 2016 grew to $18,149.38 by 2026.

Total return was 81.53%, or 6.14% annualized, with dividends reinvested.

Dividend income added to the result and increased total shares owned over time.

At a $2.12 annualized dividend rate, yield on original cost works out to 5.88%.

The broader lesson is straightforward: when assessing long-term stock performance, total return provides the most useful view. For Zoetis, the decade-long outcome reflects a combination of price gains, regular dividends, and the compounding effect of reinvestment.

“As long as you enjoy investing, you’ll be willing to do the homework and stay in the game.” — Jim Cramer