“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) back in 2020. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

10/14/2025 End date: 10/14/2025 Start price/share: $12.54 End price/share: $25.16 Starting shares: 797.45 Ending shares: 973.72 Dividends reinvested/share: $4.17 Total return: 144.99% Average annual return: 19.63% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $24,501.94

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 19.63%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $24,501.94 today (as of 10/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 144.99% (something to think about: how might RF shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Regions Financial Corp paid investors a total of $4.17/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.06/share, we calculate that RF has a current yield of approximately 4.21%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.06 against the original $12.54/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 33.57%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“There’s a virtuous cycle when people have to defend challenges to their ideas. Any gaps in thinking or analysis become clear pretty quickly when smart people ask good, logical questions.” — Joel Greenblatt