The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Loews Corp. (NYSE: L) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

L 20-Year Return Details Start date: 10/17/2005 $10,000



10/17/2005 $37,710



10/14/2025 End date: 10/14/2025 Start price/share: $30.48 End price/share: $102.62 Starting shares: 328.08 Ending shares: 367.37 Dividends reinvested/share: $5.01 Total return: 276.99% Average annual return: 6.86% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $37,710.41

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 6.86%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $37,710.41 today (as of 10/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 276.99% (something to think about: how might L shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Loews Corp. paid investors a total of $5.01/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .25/share, we calculate that L has a current yield of approximately 0.24%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .25 against the original $30.48/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.79%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” — Benjamin Franklin