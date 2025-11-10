“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Akamai Technologies Inc (NASD: AKAM)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|11/19/2015
|
|End date:
|11/18/2025
|Start price/share:
|$59.21
|End price/share:
|$87.74
|Starting shares:
|168.89
|Ending shares:
|168.89
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|48.18%
|Average annual return:
|4.01%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$14,819.87
The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.01%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $14,819.87 today (as of 11/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 48.18% (something to think about: how might AKAM shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“A 10% decline in the market is fairly common, it happens about once a year. Investors who realize this are less likely to sell in a panic, and more likely to remain invested, benefitting from the wealthbuilding power of stocks.” — Christopher Davis