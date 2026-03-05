“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASD: WBD)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2016.

WBD 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/07/2016 $10,000



03/07/2016 $9,960



03/04/2026 End date: 03/04/2026 Start price/share: $28.06 End price/share: $27.95 Starting shares: 356.38 Ending shares: 356.38 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -0.39% Average annual return: -0.04% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $9,960.08

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -0.04%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $9,960.08 today (as of 03/04/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -0.39% (something to think about: how might WBD shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“The four most dangerous words in investing are: ‘this time it’s different.'” — Sir John Templeton