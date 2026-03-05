“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASD: WBD)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2016.
|Start date:
|03/07/2016
|
|End date:
|03/04/2026
|Start price/share:
|$28.06
|End price/share:
|$27.95
|Starting shares:
|356.38
|Ending shares:
|356.38
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-0.39%
|Average annual return:
|-0.04%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$9,960.08
As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -0.04%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $9,960.08 today (as of 03/04/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -0.39% (something to think about: how might WBD shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“The four most dangerous words in investing are: ‘this time it’s different.'” — Sir John Templeton