The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASD: WBD)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

05/22/2025 End date: 05/22/2025 Start price/share: $32.85 End price/share: $9.02 Starting shares: 304.41 Ending shares: 304.41 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -72.54% Average annual return: -12.13% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $2,745.11

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -12.13%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $2,745.11 today (as of 05/22/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -72.54% (something to think about: how might WBD shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

“Your success in investing will depend in part on your character and guts and in part on your ability to realize, at the height of ebullience and the depth of despair alike, that this too, shall pass.” — Jack Bogle