“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can reveal far more about an investment than short-term market swings. In the case of VeriSign Inc (NASD: VRSN), a $10,000 investment made in early May 2016 and held through late April 2026 produced a strong long-term return, driven primarily by share-price appreciation and supplemented by dividend reinvestment.

The result illustrates a central point in long-horizon equity investing: when a company compounds value over time, temporary volatility matters far less than the underlying economics of the business and the durability of its market position. For VRSN, the 10-year period translated into more than a tripling of the original investment.

VRSN 10-Year Return Summary

VRSN 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/02/2016 $10,000



05/02/2016 $31,327



04/29/2026 End date: 04/29/2026 Start price/share: $88.13 End price/share: $272.60 Starting shares: 113.47 Ending shares: 114.88 Dividends reinvested/share: $3.12 Total return: 213.17% Average annual return: 12.10% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $31,327.10

A $10,000 investment in VeriSign on 05/02/2016 would have grown to $31,327.10 by 04/29/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 213.17% and an average annual return of 12.10%.

These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator, which assumes dividend reinvestment using the closing price on the ex-dividend date.

What Drove VeriSign’s 10-Year Return?

The dominant contributor to VRSN’s return over this period was capital appreciation. The share price increased from $88.13 to $272.60, accounting for most of the gain. Dividend reinvestment added a smaller incremental benefit, increasing the share count from 113.47 to 114.88 shares.

That distinction matters. Some long-term equity returns are driven largely by income; others are driven mainly by the market assigning a higher value to a company’s earnings power, cash generation, or competitive position. In this case, VRSN’s outcome was primarily a price-appreciation story, with dividends playing a supporting role.

Key Takeaways

Initial investment: $10,000

Ending value: $31,327.10

Total return: 213.17%

Annualized return: 12.10%

Main return driver: Share-price appreciation

Dividend Reinvestment and Yield on Cost

Over the period shown above, VeriSign paid $3.12 per share in dividends, and those dividends were assumed to be reinvested. Reinvestment modestly lifted the ending share count, which in turn increased the ending portfolio value. Even when dividend income is not the primary source of return, systematic reinvestment can still improve compounding over long periods.

Based on the stated most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.24 per share, VRSN has a current yield of approximately 1.19%. Measured against the original purchase price of $88.13 per share, that implies a yield on cost of about 1.35%.

Yield on cost is a backward-looking measure, but it can be useful in showing how a growing income stream compares with the original entry price. It does not replace current valuation analysis, yet it helps illustrate the cumulative effect of holding an asset over a long stretch of time.

Why Long-Term Return Analysis Matters

Looking at a 10-year investment outcome helps separate durable compounding from short-term noise. A stock can experience multiple corrections, sentiment shifts, and changes in macroeconomic conditions over a decade, yet still produce attractive returns if the underlying business remains resilient and the valuation framework holds up over time.

That is why long-term return analysis is often more informative than short snapshots. It shows not only the magnitude of wealth creation, but also whether that result came from income, multiple expansion, earnings growth, or some combination of the three.

For VRSN, the past decade demonstrates how a disciplined holding period can turn a solid business outcome into a meaningful portfolio gain.

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