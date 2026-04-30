“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long holding period can materially change investment outcomes, especially when a company compounds value over many years. Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE: TDY) offers a strong example of how long-term stock returns can accumulate: a $10,000 investment made in May 2006 would have grown to $172,621.28 by April 29, 2026, based on the share-price performance shown below.

That result reflects the central advantage of long-term equity ownership: compounding over time can outweigh short-term market volatility. For investors reviewing Teledyne Technologies stock return history, the key takeaway is not that the path would have been smooth, but that sustained business performance over two decades translated into a substantial increase in shareholder value.

Teledyne Technologies 20-Year Return Summary

TDY 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/01/2006 $10,000



05/01/2006 $172,621



04/29/2026 End date: 04/29/2026 Start price/share: $36.56 End price/share: $630.56 Starting shares: 273.52 Ending shares: 273.52 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 1,624.73% Average annual return: 15.30% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $172,621.28

The numbers imply a gain of more than 17 times the original capital over the measured period. Because Teledyne did not pay dividends in this calculation, the full result came from capital appreciation rather than income reinvestment. That distinction matters: this was a return driven by business growth and the market’s willingness to assign a much higher value to the company over time.

What Drove the Long-Term TDY Stock Return?

Teledyne Technologies is an industrial technology company with operations spanning instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Businesses with specialized products, recurring demand in technical end markets, and exposure to government and industrial customers can sometimes build durable positions over long periods. In cases like Teledyne, sustained operating execution can gradually compound into strong shareholder returns.

Over a 20-year window, stock performance typically reflects a combination of three forces:

Underlying earnings growth as revenue and profitability expand over time.

as revenue and profitability expand over time. Capital allocation through acquisitions, reinvestment, and balance-sheet discipline.

through acquisitions, reinvestment, and balance-sheet discipline. Valuation change as the market applies a higher or lower multiple to the company’s earnings and cash flow.

When these elements move in the same direction for a sustained period, long-term returns can look extraordinary in hindsight. That does not mean such returns are easily repeatable, but it helps explain how a stock can turn a moderate initial investment into a much larger sum over two decades.

What a $10,000 Investment in Teledyne Technologies Became

For quick reference, the 20-year outcome can be summarized as follows:

Initial investment: $10,000

$10,000 Investment date: 05/01/2006

05/01/2006 Ending value: $172,621.28

$172,621.28 Total return: 1,624.73%

1,624.73% Annualized return: 15.30%

That annualized figure is especially important because it standardizes the result across time. A 15.30% average annual return sustained for roughly two decades is what transformed the original $10,000 into more than $172,000. This is the core mathematics of compounding: strong returns sustained for long periods can produce outcomes that appear disproportionate to the starting amount.

How To Interpret a Historical Stock Return Like This

Historical return analysis is most useful when it is treated as context rather than prediction. A chart or backward-looking calculation can show what happened, but it cannot by itself establish whether similar performance lies ahead. For Teledyne Technologies, the past 20 years show that patient ownership was rewarded. The more relevant analytical question is which drivers of that performance remain in place and which were specific to the period.

In practical terms, a long-run return profile like this invites closer examination of several factors:

the durability of Teledyne’s competitive positions in its niche markets,

the company’s acquisition strategy and integration record,

cash-generation quality and reinvestment opportunities, and

the valuation investors are paying relative to growth expectations.

Those considerations matter more for forward returns than the historical percentage gain alone.

The return figures above were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

“The most important thing about an investment philosophy is that you have one.” — David Booth