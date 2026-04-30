“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASD: STX) delivered an extraordinary five-year total return for investors who purchased shares in late April 2021 and reinvested dividends. Based on the figures below, a $10,000 investment in STX grew to $81,003.45 by 04/29/2026, illustrating how long-term stock returns can be driven by a combination of capital appreciation and dividend reinvestment.

The result is notable not only because of the magnitude of the gain, but also because it highlights a central principle of equity investing: short-term market moves are inherently difficult to predict, while multi-year outcomes depend far more on business performance, valuation change, and the compounding effect of cash distributions. In STX’s case, the five-year period produced a substantial gain on both a price-return and total-return basis.

STX Five-Year Return Summary

STX 5-Year Return Details Start date: 04/30/2021 $10,000



04/30/2021 $81,003



04/29/2026 End date: 04/29/2026 Start price/share: $92.84 End price/share: $643.30 Starting shares: 107.71 Ending shares: 125.91 Dividends reinvested/share: $14.10 Total return: 709.96% Average annual return: 51.95% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $81,003.45

What Drove the Return?

The gain was overwhelmingly driven by share price appreciation. STX rose from $92.84 to $643.30 over the measurement period, turning the original position into a much larger holding even before accounting for dividends. Dividend reinvestment added a secondary compounding effect by increasing the share count from 107.71 to 125.91 shares.

That distinction matters. A strong total return can come from three sources:

multiple expansion in the stock price,

underlying business and earnings growth, and

cash distributions that are reinvested into additional shares.

In this case, the dominant factor was the stock’s price move. Reinvested dividends improved the end result, but they were not the primary driver of the 709.96% total return.

Quick Answer: What Would $10,000 in STX Be Worth After Five Years?

A $10,000 investment in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC on 04/30/2021 would have been worth $81,003.45 on 04/29/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 709.96% and an average annual return of 51.95%.

The Role of Dividends in STX Total Return

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC paid $14.10 per share in dividends over the five-year period used in this analysis. When those payments are automatically reinvested, each dividend buys additional shares, which can themselves generate future dividends and participate in subsequent share-price gains. That is the core mechanism behind dividend compounding.

For the calculations above, dividends are assumed to be reinvested at the closing price on the ex-dividend date. The figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Using the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.96 per share, STX has a current yield of approximately 0.46%, based on the stated ending share price of $643.30. Expressed against the original purchase price of $92.84, that same dividend rate implies a yield on cost of approximately 3.19%.

These two yield measures answer different questions:

Current yield shows the annual dividend relative to the stock’s current market price.

shows the annual dividend relative to the stock’s current market price. Yield on cost shows the annual dividend relative to the original purchase price.

Current yield is more useful for comparing present income opportunities across stocks. Yield on cost is more useful for understanding how income has grown relative to the initial capital committed.

Why the Five-Year Time Horizon Matters

A five-year holding period tends to reveal far more about an investment outcome than a few days or weeks of post-purchase trading. Short-term returns are often dominated by sentiment, macroeconomic shocks, and shifts in risk appetite. Over longer periods, however, total return is more closely tied to operating execution, capital allocation, and the price investors are ultimately willing to pay for the business.

That does not mean outcomes of this magnitude are typical. Rather, it underscores how long holding periods can allow compounding to work, especially when a stock experiences both meaningful capital appreciation and steady cash distributions.

“When everyone is going right, look left.” — Sam Zell