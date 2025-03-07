“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.
|Start date:
|03/07/2005
|
|End date:
|03/06/2025
|Start price/share:
|$1,316.40
|End price/share:
|$81.28
|Starting shares:
|7.60
|Ending shares:
|12.33
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$70.23
|Total return:
|-89.97%
|Average annual return:
|-10.86%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$1,002.09
The above analysis shows the twenty year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -10.86%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $1,002.09 today (as of 03/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -89.97% (something to think about: how might AIG shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that American International Group Inc paid investors a total of $70.23/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.6/share, we calculate that AIG has a current yield of approximately 1.97%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.6 against the original $1316.40/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.15%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Money is better than poverty, if only for financial reasons.” — Woody Allen