The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.

03/06/2025 End date: 03/06/2025 Start price/share: $1,316.40 End price/share: $81.28 Starting shares: 7.60 Ending shares: 12.33 Dividends reinvested/share: $70.23 Total return: -89.97% Average annual return: -10.86% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $1,002.09

The above analysis shows the twenty year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -10.86%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $1,002.09 today (as of 03/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -89.97% (something to think about: how might AIG shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that American International Group Inc paid investors a total of $70.23/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.6/share, we calculate that AIG has a current yield of approximately 1.97%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.6 against the original $1316.40/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.15%.

