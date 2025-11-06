“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

HUM 5-Year Return Details Start date: 11/06/2020 $10,000



11/06/2020 $6,399



11/05/2025 End date: 11/05/2025 Start price/share: $432.55 End price/share: $264.94 Starting shares: 23.12 Ending shares: 24.15 Dividends reinvested/share: $16.31 Total return: -36.01% Average annual return: -8.54% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $6,399.65

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -8.54%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $6,399.65 today (as of 11/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -36.01% (something to think about: how might HUM shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Humana Inc. paid investors a total of $16.31/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.54/share, we calculate that HUM has a current yield of approximately 1.34%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.54 against the original $432.55/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.31%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Nearly every time I strayed from the herd, I’ve made a lot of money. Wandering away from the action is the way to find the new action.” — Jim Rogers