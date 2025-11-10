“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Citigroup Inc (AMEX: C) back in 2020. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

C 5-Year Return Details Start date: 11/06/2020 $10,000



11/06/2020 $28,474



11/05/2025 End date: 11/05/2025 Start price/share: $42.71 End price/share: $101.69 Starting shares: 234.14 Ending shares: 280.02 Dividends reinvested/share: $10.66 Total return: 184.76% Average annual return: 23.28% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $28,474.96

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 23.28%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $28,474.96 today (as of 11/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 184.76% (something to think about: how might C shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Citigroup Inc paid investors a total of $10.66/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.4/share, we calculate that C has a current yield of approximately 2.36%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.4 against the original $42.71/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.53%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“A stock is not just a ticker symbol or an electronic blip; it is an ownership interest in an actual business, with an underlying value that does not depend on its share price.” — Benjamin Graham