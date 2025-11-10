“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Citigroup Inc (AMEX: C) back in 2020. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|11/06/2020
|
|End date:
|11/05/2025
|Start price/share:
|$42.71
|End price/share:
|$101.69
|Starting shares:
|234.14
|Ending shares:
|280.02
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$10.66
|Total return:
|184.76%
|Average annual return:
|23.28%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$28,474.96
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 23.28%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $28,474.96 today (as of 11/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 184.76% (something to think about: how might C shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Citigroup Inc paid investors a total of $10.66/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.4/share, we calculate that C has a current yield of approximately 2.36%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.4 against the original $42.71/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.53%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“A stock is not just a ticker symbol or an electronic blip; it is an ownership interest in an actual business, with an underlying value that does not depend on its share price.” — Benjamin Graham