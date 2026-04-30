“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A long-term investment in Nucor Corp. (NYSE: NUE) illustrates how buy-and-hold investing can create substantial wealth when strong share-price appreciation is combined with disciplined dividend reinvestment. Using a 10-year holding period beginning on 05/02/2016 and ending on 04/29/2026, a $10,000 investment in NUE grew to $55,174.96 on a total-return basis.

That outcome reflects more than a rising stock price. It also highlights the cumulative effect of reinvested dividends, which increased the investor’s share count over time and amplified gains as Nucor shares advanced. For dividend investors, this is the core math behind compounding: cash distributions purchase additional shares, and those shares then participate in future dividends and price appreciation.

NUE 10-Year Total Return at a Glance

NUE 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/02/2016 $10,000



05/02/2016 $55,174



04/29/2026 End date: 04/29/2026 Start price/share: $50.30 End price/share: $222.39 Starting shares: 198.81 Ending shares: 248.12 Dividends reinvested/share: $18.13 Total return: 451.80% Average annual return: 18.63% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $55,174.96

Over the full period, the position produced a 451.80% total return and an annualized return of 18.63%. In practical terms, that means the original capital increased by more than 5.5 times. The result is especially notable because it spans a full market cycle, including periods of volatility, changing interest-rate conditions, and swings in industrial and commodity-sensitive sectors.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove Nucor’s 10-Year Return?

Nucor’s total return came from two sources:

Share-price appreciation: the stock rose from $50.30 to $222.39.

the stock rose from $50.30 to $222.39. Dividend reinvestment: cash dividends were used to buy additional shares, increasing the share count from 198.81 to 248.12.

That distinction matters. A simple price-return analysis would understate the full economics of ownership. Total return captures the complete investor experience by including both capital gains and dividends, assuming those dividends are reinvested.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

Over the past 10 years, Nucor paid $18.13 per share in dividends. In the return analysis above, those dividends are assumed to be reinvested into additional shares at the closing price on each ex-dividend date. That mechanism steadily increased ownership over time.

For long holding periods, reinvestment can make a meaningful difference even when the current dividend yield appears modest. Additional shares purchased through reinvestment can become particularly valuable when a company later experiences strong earnings growth, margin expansion, or valuation re-rating, because the larger share base fully participates in that upside.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.24 per share, NUE has a current yield of approximately 1.01%. Using that same annualized dividend against the original purchase price of $50.30, the investment now reflects a yield on cost of 2.01%.

Yield on cost is not a valuation measure, but it is useful for understanding how the income stream on an original investment has evolved. It answers a straightforward question: how much annual dividend income is the investor now receiving relative to the initial entry price?

Key Takeaways From This NUE Buy-and-Hold Example

Total return matters more than price return alone. Reinvested dividends materially improved the final outcome.

Reinvested dividends materially improved the final outcome. Time horizon matters. A 10-year holding period allowed compounding to work through multiple market environments.

A 10-year holding period allowed compounding to work through multiple market environments. Share count growth matters. Dividend reinvestment lifted the holding from 198.81 shares to 248.12 shares.

Dividend reinvestment lifted the holding from 198.81 shares to 248.12 shares. Current yield is only part of the picture. Long-term returns can be driven by a combination of income, earnings power, and stock-price appreciation.

Buy-and-hold investing does not imply inactivity or the absence of analysis. Rather, it reflects a willingness to own a business through interim volatility when the long-term thesis remains intact. In Nucor’s case, the combination of capital appreciation and dividend compounding produced a result that strongly rewarded patience.

Another investment principle worth keeping in view:

“The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect. You need a temperament that neither derives great pleasure from being with the crowd or against the crowd.” — Warren Buffett