Long-term stock returns are ultimately driven by the economics of the underlying business. Align Technology Inc (NASD: ALGN) offers a useful case study in buy-and-hold investing: a company that compounded substantial value over two decades despite the market volatility, valuation resets, and competitive shifts that can occur over a full cycle.

Looking back to 2006 helps illustrate what patient ownership can deliver when revenue growth, operating leverage, and market adoption align over time. For investors evaluating long-duration equity returns, ALGN shows how a successful growth company can generate outsized wealth creation even without a dividend component.

ALGN 20-Year Return at a Glance

ALGN 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/30/2006 $10,000



05/30/2006 $234,941



05/28/2026 End date: 05/28/2026 Start price/share: $7.37 End price/share: $173.25 Starting shares: 1,356.85 Ending shares: 1,356.85 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 2,250.75% Average annual return: 17.09% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $234,941.26

A $10,000 investment in Align Technology on 05/30/2006 would have grown to $234,941.26 by 05/28/2026, based on the figures above. That equates to a total return of 2,250.75% and an annualized return of 17.09%. Because Align Technology does not pay a dividend, this result reflects pure share-price appreciation rather than income reinvestment.

What Drove the Long-Term ALGN Return

The scale of ALGN’s 20-year return is best understood through business performance rather than price movement alone. Align Technology built its franchise around clear aligner treatment, most notably Invisalign, and expanded within digital orthodontics through software and scanning tools. Over a long holding period, the market rewarded that growth with a substantially higher equity value.

Several factors typically underpin this type of multi-decade stock appreciation:

Adoption of a differentiated product: Clear aligners broadened patient demand beyond traditional orthodontic channels and supported category growth.

Clear aligners broadened patient demand beyond traditional orthodontic channels and supported category growth. Operating scale: As unit volume and platform usage expand, fixed costs can be absorbed more efficiently, supporting margin potential over time.

As unit volume and platform usage expand, fixed costs can be absorbed more efficiently, supporting margin potential over time. Ecosystem effects: Dental scanners, treatment planning software, and aligner production create a more integrated workflow for providers.

Dental scanners, treatment planning software, and aligner production create a more integrated workflow for providers. Duration of growth: Sustained compounding over many years matters more than any single strong year in the stock.

That said, a strong long-term result does not imply a smooth path. Growth stocks frequently experience sharp drawdowns, multiple compression, and periods when business momentum slows. A 20-year holding period can mask substantial interim volatility, which is often the practical challenge behind buy-and-hold investing.

Why This Matters for Buy-and-Hold Investors

ALGN is a useful reminder that buy-and-hold investing is not limited to dividend-paying blue chips. Some of the most powerful compounding stories come from companies that retain capital and reinvest in product development, commercial expansion, and category leadership. In those cases, shareholder return depends primarily on the growth of future cash-generating capacity and the valuation investors are willing to assign to it.

In practical terms, the main lesson is simple: time can be a force multiplier when paired with a business that expands its addressable market and maintains strategic relevance. The difficulty is not identifying that compounding matters; it is maintaining conviction through inevitable periods of underperformance and uncertainty.

Key Takeaways From ALGN’s 20-Year Performance

Starting value: $10,000 invested on 05/30/2006.

$10,000 invested on 05/30/2006. Ending value: $234,941.26 on 05/28/2026.

$234,941.26 on 05/28/2026. Total return: 2,250.75%.

2,250.75%. Annualized return: 17.09%.

17.09%. Dividend contribution: None; the return came from capital appreciation.

For investors studying long-term equity compounding, Align Technology demonstrates how durable business expansion can translate into exceptional stock performance over time. The central question for any current investment remains the same one implied by Buffett’s quote: what is the business likely to look like many years from now, and how much of that future is already reflected in the stock price?

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

“Be fearful when others are greedy; be greedy when others are fearful.” — Warren Buffett