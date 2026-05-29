“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASD: REGN) turned $10,000 invested on 05/31/2016 into approximately $15,707.01 by 05/28/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That works out to a total return of 57.06% and an annualized return of 4.62%. The result illustrates a central point in long-term equity analysis: even for a high-quality biotechnology company, ending wealth depends not only on business performance, but also on the valuation at the starting point and the role of dividends in total return.

REGN 10-Year Return Details

REGN 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/31/2016 $10,000



05/31/2016 $15,707



05/28/2026 End date: 05/28/2026 Start price/share: $398.93 End price/share: $621.52 Starting shares: 25.07 Ending shares: 25.27 Dividends reinvested/share: $5.40 Total return: 57.06% Average annual return: 4.62% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $15,707.01

The calculation above shows that a decade-long holding period in REGN produced a positive absolute return, but not an exceptional annualized result. A gain from $10,000 to $15,707.01 over roughly 10 years is meaningful, yet the 4.62% compound annual return underscores how sensitive long-run outcomes can be to entry valuation and the path of the stock during the holding period. For stocks that do not distribute large dividends, share price appreciation typically remains the dominant driver of total return.

These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator, with dividends assumed to be reinvested on the applicable ex-dividend dates using the closing price on those dates.

What Drove the Return?

There are three main components behind the 10-year REGN investment outcome:

Share price appreciation: The stock rose from $398.93 to $621.52, providing the bulk of the gain.

The stock rose from $398.93 to $621.52, providing the bulk of the gain. Dividends received: Over the period, the company paid $5.40 per share in dividends that were assumed to be reinvested.

Over the period, the company paid $5.40 per share in dividends that were assumed to be reinvested. Incremental share accumulation through reinvestment: Starting shares of 25.07 increased to 25.27, modestly lifting the final portfolio value.

Because the dividend stream was relatively small compared with the stock price, reinvestment improved the ending value only marginally. That makes this a useful example of the distinction between a growth-oriented total return profile and a more income-oriented equity profile, where dividend compounding can contribute much more materially over time.

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Using the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.76 per share, REGN has a current yield of approximately 0.60% based on the ending share price of $621.52. Measured against the original purchase price of $398.93, that equates to a yield on cost of about 0.94%.

Yield on cost is a backward-looking measure that shows the current annual dividend relative to the original entry price. It can be useful for illustrating how a company’s income stream has evolved for long-term holders, but it should not be confused with the yield available to a new buyer at today’s market price.

Key Takeaways From a 10-Year REGN Investment

$10,000 became $15,707.01 over the measured period.

over the measured period. Total return was 57.06% , with dividends reinvested.

, with dividends reinvested. Annualized return was 4.62% , which is the more useful figure for comparing long-term performance across investments.

, which is the more useful figure for comparing long-term performance across investments. Dividends played a limited role in the final outcome relative to capital appreciation.

in the final outcome relative to capital appreciation. Starting valuation matters, especially over long holding periods in sectors where expectations can shift materially.

For long-duration investors, the REGN case study reinforces a familiar lesson: time in the market can support compounding, but compounding alone does not guarantee outsized returns. The business may continue to create value over time while the stock’s realized return remains more moderate, particularly if the starting price already reflected strong expectations.

Another investment quote worth considering:

“Investing is the intersection of economics and psychology.” — Seth Klarman