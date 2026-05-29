“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Berkshire Hathaway stock is often discussed through the lens of long-term compounding, capital allocation discipline, and Warren Buffett’s preference for owning durable businesses rather than trading around short-term market moves. A five-year buy-and-hold review of Berkshire Hathaway Inc New (NYSE: BRK.B) offers a straightforward way to measure how that approach translated into shareholder returns over a full market cycle.

The core question behind any buy-and-hold investment is simple: would the underlying business remain attractive if shares could not be sold for several years? That framework is particularly relevant for Berkshire Hathaway, whose appeal has long rested on the earnings power of its operating subsidiaries, its large portfolio of publicly traded holdings, and its flexibility in deploying capital across acquisitions, stock purchases, and share repurchases.

Berkshire Hathaway 5-Year Return

Assume an investor committed $10,000 to Berkshire Hathaway Class B shares on 06/01/2021 and held the position through 05/28/2026. Because Berkshire does not pay a dividend, the return over the period came entirely from share price appreciation rather than income distributions or dividend reinvestment.

BRK.B 5-Year Return Details Start date: 06/01/2021 $10,000



06/01/2021 $16,468



05/28/2026 End date: 05/28/2026 Start price/share: $289.84 End price/share: $477.42 Starting shares: 34.50 Ending shares: 34.50 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 64.72% Average annual return: 10.51% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $16,468.39

The result was a gain of 64.72%, turning $10,000 into $16,468.39 over the holding period. That equates to an annualized return of 10.51%. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove The Return

Because Berkshire Hathaway does not distribute a regular dividend, shareholder outcomes depend largely on growth in intrinsic business value being reflected in the share price over time. Several factors typically shape that process:

Operating businesses: Berkshire owns a broad group of wholly owned subsidiaries spanning insurance, rail transportation, energy, manufacturing, service, and retail operations.

Berkshire owns a broad group of wholly owned subsidiaries spanning insurance, rail transportation, energy, manufacturing, service, and retail operations. Insurance float: Its insurance operations have historically provided investable funds that can be deployed across the broader enterprise.

Its insurance operations have historically provided investable funds that can be deployed across the broader enterprise. Public equity portfolio: Berkshire also holds a large portfolio of publicly traded stocks, adding another layer of earnings exposure and capital appreciation potential.

Berkshire also holds a large portfolio of publicly traded stocks, adding another layer of earnings exposure and capital appreciation potential. Capital allocation: Management has long emphasized disciplined reinvestment, opportunistic acquisitions, and, when appropriate, repurchases of Berkshire shares.

That mix makes Berkshire different from a conventional single-industry stock. In practice, BRK.B represents a diversified operating and investment company whose performance can reflect both business earnings and changes in the market value of key holdings.

Why Berkshire Hathaway Fits A Buy-And-Hold Framework

Berkshire Hathaway has often been associated with long-duration ownership because its structure is designed to retain capital and compound it internally. Rather than returning cash through a dividend, the company seeks to redeploy earnings where management believes risk-adjusted returns are attractive. For a buy-and-hold investor, that places the focus on business quality, balance-sheet strength, and capital allocation rather than quarterly income.

The absence of a dividend also simplifies the five-year return analysis shown above. There were no reinvested distributions boosting the ending share count; the investor still owned 34.50 shares at the end of the period. The entire gain came from the increase in Berkshire Hathaway’s stock price from $289.84 to $477.42.

Key Takeaways

For quick reference, the five-year Berkshire Hathaway buy-and-hold outcome can be summarized as follows:

Initial investment: $10,000

$10,000 Holding period: 06/01/2021 through 05/28/2026

06/01/2021 through 05/28/2026 Ending value: $16,468.39

$16,468.39 Total return: 64.72%

64.72% Annualized return: 10.51%

10.51% Dividend contribution: None

The broader lesson is that buy-and-hold results are not only a function of patience, but of what is being held. In Berkshire Hathaway’s case, the five-year outcome reflects the market’s willingness to recognize the value of a business built around diversified earnings streams, substantial liquidity, and a long-established capital allocation model.

One additional Buffett maxim captures the importance of measured decision-making:

“Never test the depth of a river with both feet.” — Warren Buffett