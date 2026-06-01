“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period is a useful test of whether a business can create value beyond short-term market noise. For eBay Inc. (NASD: EBAY), that framework produces a strong result: a $10,000 investment made on 06/01/2021 would have grown to $19,426.49 by 05/29/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 94.26% and an average annual return of 14.22%.

The result reflects two drivers of shareholder return: capital appreciation in the stock and cash distributions paid along the way. eBay is not typically viewed as a high-yield equity, so most of the gain came from the change in share price. Even so, reinvested dividends added meaningfully to ending share count and helped lift total return above the price return alone.

EBAY 5-Year Return Details

EBAY 5-Year Return Details Start date: 06/01/2021 $10,000



06/01/2021 $19,426



05/29/2026 End date: 05/29/2026 Start price/share: $61.37 End price/share: $109.27 Starting shares: 162.95 Ending shares: 177.78 Dividends reinvested/share: $5.10 Total return: 94.26% Average annual return: 14.22% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $19,426.49

On these assumptions, the investment nearly doubled over the period. The underlying share price rose from $61.37 to $109.27, while dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 162.95 to 177.78. In practical terms, the stock delivered both price appreciation and a modest but additive income stream. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return?

For eBay, the five-year outcome was driven primarily by the stock price rather than the dividend. That distinction matters. A company with a low-to-moderate yield can still produce attractive total returns if earnings, cash generation, capital allocation, or valuation expansion support the share price over time. In this case, dividends served as a secondary return component rather than the central one.

Reinvestment amplified that effect. Because each cash dividend was used to buy additional shares, the investor ended the period owning more shares than at the outset. Those added shares then participated in subsequent price gains and future dividends. This is the basic mechanics behind compounding in dividend-paying equities.

Key Takeaways From This eBay Investment

Total return matters more than price return alone. The headline gain came from the stock price, but reinvested dividends improved the ending value.

The headline gain came from the stock price, but reinvested dividends improved the ending value. Dividend income was meaningful, though not dominant. eBay paid a cumulative $5.10 per share over the period.

eBay paid a cumulative $5.10 per share over the period. Compounding increased share ownership. Starting shares of 162.95 grew to 177.78 through dividend reinvestment.

Starting shares of 162.95 grew to 177.78 through dividend reinvestment. Annualized returns help normalize the result. A 94.26% total gain over five years translates to an average annual return of 14.22%.

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.24 per share, EBAY has a current yield of approximately 1.13%. That is not a high-yield profile, but it does provide a recurring cash component alongside potential capital appreciation.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend with the original purchase price. Using the 06/01/2021 entry price of $61.37, the current $1.24 annualized dividend represents a yield on cost of 1.84%. Yield on cost does not indicate what a new buyer would earn today, but it can help illustrate how a growing or sustained dividend stream changes the income profile of a long-held position.

Why the Five-Year Lens Matters

A five-year review can be more informative than looking at a single quarter or a one-year period, particularly for established companies. It captures multiple market phases, shows whether dividends made a material contribution, and gives a clearer sense of how shareholder returns accumulated over time. For eBay, the period examined here shows that patient ownership was rewarded, with compounding and price appreciation working together to produce a strong cumulative outcome.

“If you’re prepared to invest in a company, then you ought to be able to explain why in simple language that a fifth grader could understand, and quickly enough so