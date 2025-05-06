“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|05/06/2015
|
|End date:
|05/05/2025
|Start price/share:
|$60.00
|End price/share:
|$57.94
|Starting shares:
|166.67
|Ending shares:
|191.95
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$14.48
|Total return:
|11.22%
|Average annual return:
|1.07%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$11,123.67
The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.07%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $11,123.67 today (as of 05/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 11.22% (something to think about: how might ALB shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Albemarle Corp. paid investors a total of $14.48/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.62/share, we calculate that ALB has a current yield of approximately 2.80%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.62 against the original $60.00/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.67%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“The stock market is filled with individuals who know the price of everything, but the value of nothing.” — Phillip Fisher