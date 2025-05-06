“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

ALB 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/06/2015 $10,000



05/06/2015 $11,123



05/05/2025 End date: 05/05/2025 Start price/share: $60.00 End price/share: $57.94 Starting shares: 166.67 Ending shares: 191.95 Dividends reinvested/share: $14.48 Total return: 11.22% Average annual return: 1.07% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $11,123.67

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.07%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $11,123.67 today (as of 05/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 11.22% (something to think about: how might ALB shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Albemarle Corp. paid investors a total of $14.48/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.62/share, we calculate that ALB has a current yield of approximately 2.80%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.62 against the original $60.00/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.67%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“The stock market is filled with individuals who know the price of everything, but the value of nothing.” — Phillip Fisher