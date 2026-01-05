Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a two-decade holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASD: STX) back in 2006: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full two-decade investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

01/02/2026 End date: 01/02/2026 Start price/share: $20.85 End price/share: $287.54 Starting shares: 479.62 Ending shares: 988.25 Dividends reinvested/share: $34.88 Total return: 2,741.61% Average annual return: 18.21% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $284,107.34

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.21%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $284,107.34 today (as of 01/02/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2,741.61% (something to think about: how might STX shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC paid investors a total of $34.88/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.96/share, we calculate that STX has a current yield of approximately 1.03%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.96 against the original $20.85/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.94%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Cash is a fact, profit is an opinion.” — Alfred Rappaport