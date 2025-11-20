“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a decade-long holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full decade-long investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|11/20/2015
|
|End date:
|11/19/2025
|Start price/share:
|$29.47
|End price/share:
|$174.61
|Starting shares:
|339.33
|Ending shares:
|339.33
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|492.50%
|Average annual return:
|19.46%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$59,244.53
As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 19.46%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $59,244.53 today (as of 11/19/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 492.50% (something to think about: how might KEYS shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“We don’t have to be smarter than the rest. We have to be more disciplined than the rest.” — Warren Buffett