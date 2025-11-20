“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a decade-long holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full decade-long investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

KEYS 10-Year Return Details Start date: 11/20/2015 $10,000



11/20/2015 $59,244



11/19/2025 End date: 11/19/2025 Start price/share: $29.47 End price/share: $174.61 Starting shares: 339.33 Ending shares: 339.33 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 492.50% Average annual return: 19.46% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $59,244.53

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 19.46%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $59,244.53 today (as of 11/19/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 492.50% (something to think about: how might KEYS shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“We don’t have to be smarter than the rest. We have to be more disciplined than the rest.” — Warren Buffett