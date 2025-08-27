“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a decade-long holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of First Solar Inc (NASD: FSLR) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

FSLR 10-Year Return Details Start date: 08/27/2015 $10,000



08/27/2015 $41,125



08/26/2025 End date: 08/26/2025 Start price/share: $47.84 End price/share: $196.72 Starting shares: 209.03 Ending shares: 209.03 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 311.20% Average annual return: 15.18% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $41,125.11

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.18%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $41,125.11 today (as of 08/26/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 311.20% (something to think about: how might FSLR shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“A stock is not just a ticker symbol or an electronic blip; it is an ownership interest in an actual business, with an underlying value that does not depend on its share price.” — Benjamin Graham