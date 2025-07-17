“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE: BEN)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|07/17/2015
|
|End date:
|07/16/2025
|Start price/share:
|$49.41
|End price/share:
|$24.35
|Starting shares:
|202.39
|Ending shares:
|321.73
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$13.39
|Total return:
|-21.66%
|Average annual return:
|-2.41%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$7,834.21
As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -2.41%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $7,834.21 today (as of 07/16/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -21.66% (something to think about: how might BEN shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Franklin Resources Inc paid investors a total of $13.39/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.28/share, we calculate that BEN has a current yield of approximately 5.26%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.28 against the original $49.41/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 10.65%.
