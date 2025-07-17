“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE: BEN)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

BEN 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/17/2015 $10,000



07/17/2015 $7,834



07/16/2025 End date: 07/16/2025 Start price/share: $49.41 End price/share: $24.35 Starting shares: 202.39 Ending shares: 321.73 Dividends reinvested/share: $13.39 Total return: -21.66% Average annual return: -2.41% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $7,834.21

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -2.41%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $7,834.21 today (as of 07/16/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -21.66% (something to think about: how might BEN shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Franklin Resources Inc paid investors a total of $13.39/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.28/share, we calculate that BEN has a current yield of approximately 5.26%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.28 against the original $49.41/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 10.65%.

