The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Hologic Inc (NASD: HOLX)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

HOLX 5-Year Return Details Start date: 08/06/2020 $10,000



08/06/2020 $9,654



08/05/2025 End date: 08/05/2025 Start price/share: $70.25 End price/share: $67.82 Starting shares: 142.35 Ending shares: 142.35 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -3.46% Average annual return: -0.70% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $9,654.87

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -0.70%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $9,654.87 today (as of 08/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -3.46% (something to think about: how might HOLX shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

