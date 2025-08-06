“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Hologic Inc (NASD: HOLX)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|08/06/2020
|
|End date:
|08/05/2025
|Start price/share:
|$70.25
|End price/share:
|$67.82
|Starting shares:
|142.35
|Ending shares:
|142.35
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-3.46%
|Average annual return:
|-0.70%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$9,654.87
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -0.70%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $9,654.87 today (as of 08/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -3.46% (something to think about: how might HOLX shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“Invest for the long haul. Don’t get too greedy and don’t get too scared.” — Shelby Davis