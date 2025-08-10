“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a decade-long holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into MSCI Inc (NYSE: MSCI) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full decade-long investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

MSCI 10-Year Return Details Start date: 08/06/2015 $10,000



08/06/2015 $93,470



08/05/2025 End date: 08/05/2025 Start price/share: $66.51 End price/share: $557.73 Starting shares: 150.35 Ending shares: 167.62 Dividends reinvested/share: $33.86 Total return: 834.88% Average annual return: 25.03% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $93,470.36

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 25.03%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $93,470.36 today (as of 08/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 834.88% (something to think about: how might MSCI shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that MSCI Inc paid investors a total of $33.86/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 7.2/share, we calculate that MSCI has a current yield of approximately 1.29%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 7.2 against the original $66.51/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.94%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Investors should purchase stocks like they purchase groceries, not like they purchase perfume.” — Benjamin Graham