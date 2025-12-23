“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

12/22/2025 End date: 12/22/2025 Start price/share: $217.40 End price/share: $172.53 Starting shares: 46.00 Ending shares: 53.06 Dividends reinvested/share: $30.31 Total return: -8.45% Average annual return: -1.75% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $9,155.09

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -1.75%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $9,155.09 today (as of 12/22/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -8.45% (something to think about: how might AMT shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that American Tower Corp paid investors a total of $30.31/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.8/share, we calculate that AMT has a current yield of approximately 3.94%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.8 against the original $217.40/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.81%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Buy not on optimism, but on arithmetic.” — Benjamin Graham