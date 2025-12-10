One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a twenty year holding period for an investor who was considering Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

SHW 20-Year Return Details Start date: 12/19/2005 $10,000



12/19/2005 $293,023



12/17/2025 End date: 12/17/2025 Start price/share: $14.60 End price/share: $327.95 Starting shares: 684.93 Ending shares: 892.77 Dividends reinvested/share: $25.21 Total return: 2,827.85% Average annual return: 18.39% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $293,023.87

As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.39%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $293,023.87 today (as of 12/17/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2,827.85% (something to think about: how might SHW shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Sherwin-Williams Co paid investors a total of $25.21/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.16/share, we calculate that SHW has a current yield of approximately 0.96%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.16 against the original $14.60/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.58%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Behind every stock is a company. Find out what it’s doing.” — Peter Lynch