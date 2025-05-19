Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2020, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE: ED), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.

ED 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 05/19/2020
$10,000

05/19/2020		   $17,667

05/16/2025
End date: 05/16/2025
Start price/share: $70.88
End price/share: $104.29
Starting shares: 141.08
Ending shares: 169.42
Dividends reinvested/share: $16.05
Total return: 76.69%
Average annual return: 12.07%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $17,667.52

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.07%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $17,667.52 today (as of 05/16/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 76.69% (something to think about: how might ED shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Consolidated Edison Inc paid investors a total of $16.05/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.4/share, we calculate that ED has a current yield of approximately 3.26%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.4 against the original $70.88/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.60%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:
“A lot of people with high IQs are terrible investors because they’ve got terrible temperaments. You need to keep raw, irrational emotion under control.” — Charlie Munger