“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASD: MNST) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|03/28/2005
|
|End date:
|03/26/2025
|Start price/share:
|$4.87
|End price/share:
|$57.76
|Starting shares:
|2,053.39
|Ending shares:
|2,053.39
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|1,086.04%
|Average annual return:
|13.16%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$118,618.65
As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.16%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $118,618.65 today (as of 03/26/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,086.04% (something to think about: how might MNST shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“You can’t restate a dividend.” — Malon Wilkus