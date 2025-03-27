The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASD: MNST) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

03/26/2025 End date: 03/26/2025 Start price/share: $4.87 End price/share: $57.76 Starting shares: 2,053.39 Ending shares: 2,053.39 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 1,086.04% Average annual return: 13.16% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $118,618.65

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.16%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $118,618.65 today (as of 03/26/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,086.04% (something to think about: how might MNST shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“You can’t restate a dividend.” — Malon Wilkus