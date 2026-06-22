“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period offers a useful lens for evaluating how a stock has rewarded patient shareholders. For Dollar Tree Inc (NASD: DLTR), a $10,000 investment made on 06/22/2021 would have grown to $11,066.05 as of 06/18/2026, based on the price change over that span and assuming no dividend reinvestment. Because Dollar Tree does not pay a dividend, the result is entirely driven by share-price appreciation.

Dollar Tree 5-Year Investment Result

DLTR 5-Year Return Details Start date: 06/22/2021 $10,000



06/22/2021 $11,066



06/18/2026 End date: 06/18/2026 Start price/share: $100.88 End price/share: $111.65 Starting shares: 99.13 Ending shares: 99.13 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 10.68% Average annual return: 2.05% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $11,066.05

The result is straightforward: over nearly five years, Dollar Tree produced a 10.68% total return, equivalent to an average annual return of 2.05%. Put differently, the stock generated a modest positive gain, but not a particularly strong compounded return for a holding period long enough to test the durability of the investment thesis.

Key Takeaways

For quick reference, the five-year Dollar Tree investment outcome can be summarized as follows:

$10,000 invested on 06/22/2021 became $11,066.05 on 06/18/2026.

The share price rose from $100.88 to $111.65.

Dollar Tree paid no dividend during the period, so total return matched price return.

The annualized return was 2.05%.

How To Interpret the Return

Dollar Tree operates in discount retail, a segment often viewed as relatively defensive because demand for low-priced consumables and household basics can remain resilient across economic cycles. Even so, a defensive business model does not guarantee strong shareholder returns over every multi-year window. Entry valuation, margin pressure, execution, and shifts in merchandising strategy can all matter as much as top-line stability.

That distinction is important here. A positive five-year return shows that capital was preserved and modestly increased, but the pace of compounding remained limited. For a non-dividend-paying retailer, this means investors depended entirely on the market assigning a higher value to the business over time. When that re-rating is muted, returns can lag even if the underlying company remains operationally relevant.

Why Dividend Policy Matters

Dollar Tree does not pay a regular dividend, which shapes how its long-term return profile should be assessed. In dividend-paying stocks, part of total return can come from cash distributions and reinvestment, cushioning periods when the share price is flat. In Dollar Tree’s case, there was no such contribution. The absence of dividends places greater weight on earnings growth, margin performance, store execution, and valuation expansion.

What Investors Often Ask About a 5-Year Stock Return

Was the investment profitable?

Yes. The position increased from $10,000 to $11,066.05, producing a gain of $1,066.05.

Did dividends contribute to the return?

No. The calculated return reflects share-price appreciation only, since dividends reinvested per share were $0.00.

Is a 10.68% five-year return strong?

It is positive, but modest. Over a multi-year horizon, many investors would compare that outcome against broader equity benchmarks, inflation, and the opportunity cost of holding other assets.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

“All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners, and the pluses from those will overwhelm the minuses from the stocks that don’t work out.” — Peter Lynch