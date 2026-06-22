“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Netflix stock delivered one of the more striking long-term returns of the past decade. For investors who bought Netflix Inc. (NASD: NFLX) in June 2016 and simply held through the intervening volatility, the result was substantial capital appreciation over a full 10-year period.

That outcome illustrates a broader investing principle: long-duration returns are driven less by short-term market swings than by the underlying company’s ability to expand revenue, scale its business model, and convert market leadership into durable economics. Netflix spent much of the past decade doing exactly that, as streaming became a dominant form of global media consumption and the company expanded far beyond its earlier role as a U.S.-focused subscription platform.

NFLX 10-Year Return At A Glance

Using the figures below, a $10,000 investment in Netflix stock on 06/22/2016 would have grown to $85,981.49 by 06/18/2026. Because Netflix has not been a dividend-paying stock, the return shown here came entirely from share price appreciation rather than income or dividend reinvestment.

NFLX 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/22/2016 $10,000



06/22/2016 $85,981



06/18/2026 End date: 06/18/2026 Start price/share: $9.00 End price/share: $77.38 Starting shares: 1,111.11 Ending shares: 1,111.11 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 759.78% Average annual return: 24.02% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $85,981.49

In practical terms, that means Netflix generated an annualized return of 24.02% across the period, turning $10,000 into nearly $86,000. On a total return basis, the gain was 759.78%. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Why Netflix Stock Performed So Well

The core driver was business expansion. In 2016, Netflix was already a major streaming platform, but much of its long-term runway still depended on continued international subscriber growth, deeper original content investment, and stronger pricing power. Over time, the market increasingly valued Netflix not simply as a media distributor, but as a scaled global subscription business with significant direct customer relationships.

Several structural factors supported that re-rating:

Global scale: Netflix expanded its international footprint and built a business less dependent on any single market.

Netflix expanded its international footprint and built a business less dependent on any single market. Recurring revenue: The subscription model created a more predictable revenue base than many advertising-driven media businesses.

The subscription model created a more predictable revenue base than many advertising-driven media businesses. Content library and originals: Proprietary content helped differentiate the service and reduce reliance on third-party licensing.

Proprietary content helped differentiate the service and reduce reliance on third-party licensing. Operating leverage: As revenue grew, investors increasingly focused on the company’s ability to spread technology, marketing, and content costs across a larger subscriber base.

As revenue grew, investors increasingly focused on the company’s ability to spread technology, marketing, and content costs across a larger subscriber base. Strategic durability: Netflix established itself as a central platform in streaming during a period of major disruption across traditional television and film distribution.

An Important Point: The Path Was Not Smooth

A strong 10-year return can obscure the reality that Netflix stock was often highly volatile. Investors in NFLX had to absorb periods of sharp drawdowns, changing competitive narratives, shifting subscriber expectations, and evolving views on content spending, margins, and saturation risk. That is often the nature of high-growth equities: excellent long-term returns may still come with significant interim price risk.

This distinction matters. A stock can be a successful long-term investment while still proving difficult to hold in real time. The magnitude of Netflix’s eventual return reflects not just business performance, but also the discipline required to remain invested through uncertainty.

What This 10-Year NFLX Return Shows

For investors reviewing historical stock performance, the Netflix example highlights several lessons:

Long holding periods can be decisive. Compounding becomes far more powerful over a decade than over a quarter or a year.

Compounding becomes far more powerful over a decade than over a quarter or a year. Total return does not require dividends. In Netflix’s case, value creation came entirely from capital gains.

In Netflix’s case, value creation came entirely from capital gains. Business quality and market position matter. Sustained outperformance is usually tied to meaningful competitive advantages and execution.

Sustained outperformance is usually tied to meaningful competitive advantages and execution. Volatility and strong returns can coexist. High returns rarely arrive in a straight line.

Bottom Line

Buying Netflix stock in 2016 and holding for 10 years produced an exceptional result. A $10,000 investment grew to $85,981.49, supported entirely by share price appreciation. The broader takeaway is not merely that NFLX performed well, but that durable business expansion over long periods can outweigh substantial short-term volatility.

As Benjamin Graham put it:

“To achieve satisfactory investment results is easier than most people realize; to achieve superior results is harder than it looks.” — Benjamin Graham