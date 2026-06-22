A long-term investment in Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASD: EA) illustrates how total return is built over time through a combination of share-price appreciation, modest dividend income, and reinvestment. Using a 20-year holding period beginning on 06/22/2006, a hypothetical $10,000 investment in EA would have grown to $50,756.15 as of 06/18/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested.

The core result is straightforward: over the period examined, Electronic Arts generated a 407.85% total return, equivalent to an average annual return of 8.46%. That outcome shows the power of compounding, but it also highlights an important distinction in EA’s case: most of the gain came from capital appreciation rather than dividend yield.

EA 20-Year Return Summary

EA 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/22/2006 $10,000



06/22/2006 $50,756



06/18/2026 End date: 06/18/2026 Start price/share: $41.02 End price/share: $202.15 Starting shares: 243.78 Ending shares: 251.23 Dividends reinvested/share: $4.25 Total return: 407.85% Average annual return: 8.46% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $50,756.15

The figures above indicate that a patient holder of EA stock would have earned a respectable long-run result despite the cyclical nature of the video game industry and periodic shifts in platform economics, consumer spending, and release schedules. Electronic Arts has operated through multiple console generations, the rise of digital distribution, the expansion of live services, and the increasing importance of recurring in-game spending. Over a long enough horizon, those industry changes matter far more than short-term market fluctuations.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return?

For Electronic Arts, the primary driver of the 20-year return was stock-price appreciation. The share price increased from $41.02 to $202.15, while total dividends reinvested came to $4.25 per share over the full period. That makes EA different from classic high-yield equities, where reinvested cash distributions can account for a much larger share of total return.

Even so, reinvestment still added value. Starting shares of 243.78 increased to 251.23 by the end of the period, reflecting the cumulative effect of reinvesting dividends. The increase in share count was modest, but over long periods even small additions can contribute meaningfully when the underlying stock also appreciates.

Dividend Profile and Yield on Cost

Dividends remain relevant in evaluating EA, even though the stock has not historically been defined by yield. Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.76 per share, EA has a current yield of approximately 0.38% using the ending share price shown above.

Yield on cost provides a second lens. Measuring the current annualized dividend of $0.76 against the original purchase price of $41.02 per share produces a yield on cost of about 1.85%. That figure does not change the cash actually received today, but it helps illustrate how a long-held position can generate a higher effective income rate relative to original capital committed.

Key Takeaways From This EA Investment Example

Electronic Arts turned a hypothetical $10,000 investment into $50,756.15 over roughly 20 years.

The total return was 407.85%, or 8.46% annualized.

Most of the return came from capital appreciation, not dividend income.

Dividend reinvestment still increased the ending share count and modestly enhanced compounding.

For lower-yield equities, long-term outcomes depend heavily on business durability and earnings power.

Why the Long Holding Period Matters

A 20-year stock return analysis is useful because it compresses multiple market cycles into a single outcome. In EA’s case, that period would have included bull markets, recessions, changing interest-rate environments, and substantial shifts in how games are developed, distributed, and monetized. A short observation window can overstate or understate a company’s true compounding ability; a multi-decade view gives a clearer picture of the economic result delivered to a shareholder who stayed invested.

That does not mean the path was smooth. It means the end result was determined more by the company’s ability to remain relevant and generate value over time than by any single year’s volatility. For a business like Electronic Arts, durability of intellectual property, recurring player engagement, and disciplined capital allocation are central to that long-run equation.

Here’s one more enduring investment principle:

“Confronted with a challenge to distill the secret of sound investment into three words, we venture the motto, Margin of Safety.” — Benjamin Graham