“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

CBRE Group Inc delivered a solid five-year result for long-term shareholders. Based on the return profile shown below, a $10,000 investment in NYSE: CBRE on 06/23/2021 would have grown to $15,008.87 by 06/22/2026, representing a total return of 50.11% and an annualized return of 8.46%.

That outcome reflects price appreciation rather than income generation. CBRE does not pay a regular dividend, so the return over this period came entirely from the increase in the share price. For investors evaluating CBRE stock, that distinction matters: this has been an equity story driven by business performance, capital allocation, and market valuation rather than by cash yield.

CBRE 5-Year Return Snapshot

CBRE 5-Year Return Details Start date: 06/23/2021 $10,000



06/23/2021 $15,008



06/22/2026 End date: 06/22/2026 Start price/share: $86.57 End price/share: $129.95 Starting shares: 115.51 Ending shares: 115.51 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 50.11% Average annual return: 8.46% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $15,008.87

What Drove the Return?

The mechanics of the investment are straightforward. A $10,000 purchase at $86.57 per share would have bought about 115.51 shares. With the stock later valued at $129.95, those same shares would be worth $15,008.87. Because no dividends were reinvested, the ending share count remained unchanged.

In practical terms, the five-year gain came from multiple expansion, earnings growth, or some combination of the two. That is often the core question with non-dividend-paying stocks: not just whether the business grows, but whether the market continues to support or improve the valuation placed on that growth.

Why CBRE Is Often Evaluated as a Cyclical Services Business

CBRE is one of the largest commercial real estate services companies globally, with operations spanning advisory, leasing, property management, facilities management, project management, valuations, and investment management. That business mix gives the company exposure to both recurring service revenue and more transaction-sensitive activity.

This matters when interpreting a five-year return. Commercial real estate services firms are influenced by property-market activity, capital markets conditions, corporate real estate spending, and financing availability. When transaction volumes weaken, parts of the business can come under pressure. At the same time, outsourcing, facilities management, and other contractual services can provide a degree of resilience relative to more purely transaction-driven models.

Key Takeaways From This 5-Year Investment

For quick reference:

A $10,000 investment in CBRE on 06/23/2021 grew to $15,008.87 by 06/22/2026.

Total return over the period was 50.11%.

The annualized return was 8.46%.

No dividend income contributed to the result.

The gain was driven entirely by share price appreciation.

What to Watch Over the Next Five Years

Historical return figures are most useful when paired with forward-looking business questions. For CBRE, several variables are likely to shape future shareholder returns:

Commercial real estate transaction activity: Brokerage, capital markets, and leasing revenue can be highly sensitive to deal flow.

Brokerage, capital markets, and leasing revenue can be highly sensitive to deal flow. Interest rates and credit conditions: Financing costs affect asset values, transaction volumes, and development economics.

Financing costs affect asset values, transaction volumes, and development economics. Recurring services growth: Property and facilities management can help smooth cyclicality and support margin stability.

Property and facilities management can help smooth cyclicality and support margin stability. Capital allocation: Share repurchases, acquisitions, and investment in higher-margin business lines can materially affect per-share results.

Share repurchases, acquisitions, and investment in higher-margin business lines can materially affect per-share results. Office market normalization: Office utilization trends continue to influence leasing demand and sentiment across parts of the commercial real estate ecosystem.

None of these factors changes the historical outcome shown here, but they help frame whether a past return is likely to be repeatable, exceedable, or difficult to match from the current starting point.

As shown above, the five-year investment result was constructive: a $10,000 investment made on 06/23/2021 turned into $15,008.87 by 06/22/2026. On a total return basis, that amounted to 50.11%, with an annualized return of 8.46%. These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

“Confronted with a challenge to distill the secret of sound investment into three words, we venture the motto, Margin of Safety.” — Benjamin Graham