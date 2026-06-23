“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can reveal far more about an investment outcome than short-term price swings. In the case of Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASD: MPWR), a $10,000 investment made on 06/23/2016 produced an exceptionally strong long-term result by 06/22/2026, driven primarily by share-price appreciation and modestly enhanced by dividend reinvestment.

Monolithic Power Systems, commonly known by its ticker MPWR, designs power management semiconductor solutions used across industrial, automotive, communications, enterprise data, and consumer applications. Over the past decade, the company has been a notable beneficiary of durable demand for efficient power conversion and analog semiconductor content across a widening range of electronic systems.

MPWR 10-Year Return Details

MPWR 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/23/2016 $10,000



06/23/2016 $238,972



06/22/2026 End date: 06/22/2026 Start price/share: $69.89 End price/share: $1,537.88 Starting shares: 143.08 Ending shares: 155.43 Dividends reinvested/share: $28.84 Total return: 2,290.25% Average annual return: 37.34% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $238,972.52

Over the full 10-year period, the position grew from $10,000 to $238,972.52. That equates to a total return of 2,290.25% and an annualized return of 37.34%, assuming dividends were reinvested. Put differently, the investment compounded at a rate that far outpaced broad equity market averages over the same span.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return

The dominant driver was capital appreciation. MPWR’s share price rose from $69.89 to $1,537.88 over the measurement period, reflecting a substantial re-rating alongside strong business execution. Dividend reinvestment added incremental value, increasing the share count from 143.08 to 155.43 shares.

That distinction matters. In this case, dividends contributed to total return, but they were not the primary engine of wealth creation. The result was chiefly a growth-stock outcome, with a modest but useful dividend component enhancing compounding over time.

How Dividend Reinvestment Affected the Outcome

Investors in Monolithic Power Systems received $28.84 per share in cumulative dividends over the 10 years covered here. In this analysis, those dividends are assumed to have been reinvested into additional shares on the ex-dividend date using the closing price. That is why the ending share count exceeded the starting share count.

For long holding periods, dividend reinvestment can have a meaningful effect even when the starting yield is low. The impact is most visible when a company combines three elements:

consistent dividend payments,

share-price appreciation, and

enough time for compounding to accumulate.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $8 per share, MPWR has a current yield of approximately 0.52%, using the ending share price shown above. Measured against the original purchase price of $69.89 per share, that same $8 annual dividend represents a yield on cost of about 11.45%.

Yield on cost does not describe the return available to a new buyer today, but it is useful for illustrating how dividend growth can reshape the economics of a long-held position. A stock can begin with a modest yield and still become an income-producing asset over time if earnings and dividend distributions expand materially.

Key Takeaways

The 2016-to-2026 MPWR result can be summarized in a few points:

Initial investment: $10,000

$10,000 Ending value: $238,972.52

$238,972.52 Total return: 2,290.25%

2,290.25% Annualized return: 37.34%

37.34% Main return driver: share-price appreciation

share-price appreciation Secondary return driver: reinvested dividends

The broader lesson is straightforward: exceptional long-term returns are typically the product of business performance, valuation expansion or durability, and time. In MPWR’s case, patience was rewarded, and reinvested dividends modestly strengthened an already powerful compounding profile.

“Value investing is at its core the marriage of a contrarian streak and a calculator.” — Seth Klarman