“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can reveal far more about an investment than short-term price swings. For shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF), the past decade illustrates how price appreciation and reinvested dividends can combine to produce a strong long-term total return. An investor who put $10,000 into Regions Financial in June 2016 would now have a position worth $44,862.41 as of 06/17/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested.

That outcome reflects a total return of 348.81% and an average annual return of 16.20%. The result is notable not only because the stock price rose substantially over the period, but also because dividend reinvestment increased the share count meaningfully over time.

Regions Financial 10-Year Return Details

RF 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/20/2016 $10,000



06/20/2016 $44,862



06/17/2026 End date: 06/17/2026 Start price/share: $9.17 End price/share: $28.65 Starting shares: 1,090.51 Ending shares: 1,566.54 Dividends reinvested/share: $6.92 Total return: 348.81% Average annual return: 16.20% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $44,862.41

The mechanics of the return are straightforward. The share price increased from $9.17 to $28.65, while reinvested dividends lifted the investor’s share count from 1,090.51 to 1,566.54. In other words, the ending value was driven by both a higher stock price and ownership of more shares than at the outset.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return

For bank stocks such as Regions Financial, long-term returns tend to depend on a few core variables: earnings growth, credit quality, capital returns, valuation changes, and the path of interest rates. Over a decade, those forces can matter far more than short-lived volatility tied to quarterly results or market sentiment.

In this case, dividends played an important supporting role. Over the 10-year period shown above, Regions Financial paid a cumulative $6.92 per share in dividends. When those payments are reinvested, each distribution buys additional shares, which can then generate their own future dividends. That compounding effect becomes more visible over longer holding periods.

How Dividend Reinvestment Changed the Outcome

The increase in share count is a useful way to see the impact of reinvestment. A starting position of 1,090.51 shares grew to 1,566.54 shares by the end of the period. That means the investor owned roughly 43.6% more shares than at purchase, without adding new capital beyond the original $10,000 investment.

The calculations above assume that dividends were reinvested automatically using the closing price on each ex-dividend date. That assumption is important because total return and price return are not the same measure. Price return captures only the move in the stock itself, while total return incorporates the economic benefit of cash distributions.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.06 per share, RF has a current yield of approximately 3.70% using the ending share price of $28.65.

Another useful lens is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the $1.06 annualized dividend and the 2016 entry price of $9.17, the yield on cost works out to approximately 11.56%.

At a glance: Initial investment: $10,000

Ending value: $44,862.41

Total return: 348.81%

Annualized return: 16.20%

Current yield at $28.65: about 3.70%

Yield on original $9.17 cost basis: about 11.56%

Why the 10-Year View Matters

A decade-long result can help distinguish between temporary volatility and durable wealth creation. Bank stocks are often cyclical and can be sensitive to recession risk, loan losses, funding costs, regulation, and changes in the interest-rate environment. Even so, a long holding period gives management time to compound capital, adjust the balance sheet, and return cash to shareholders.

That is why total return analysis is often more informative than a simple comparison of starting and ending share prices. For dividend-paying financial stocks in particular, reinvested income can represent a meaningful share of the long-run investment outcome.

“The four most dangerous words in investing are: ‘this time it’s different.'” — Sir John Templeton