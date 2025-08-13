“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASD: WBA)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

08/12/2025 End date: 08/12/2025 Start price/share: $41.00 End price/share: $11.87 Starting shares: 243.90 Ending shares: 314.58 Dividends reinvested/share: $7.66 Total return: -62.66% Average annual return: -17.88% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $3,734.61

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -17.88%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $3,734.61 today (as of 08/12/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -62.66% (something to think about: how might WBA shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc paid investors a total of $7.66/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1/share, we calculate that WBA has a current yield of approximately 8.42%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1 against the original $41.00/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 20.54%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“You don’t need to be a rocket scientist. Investing is not a game where the guy with the 160 IQ beats the guy with 130 IQ.” — Warren Buffett