“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a decade-long holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full decade-long investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

08/12/2025 End date: 08/12/2025 Start price/share: $14.87 End price/share: $42.83 Starting shares: 672.49 Ending shares: 672.49 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 188.03% Average annual return: 11.15% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $28,796.93

The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.15%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $28,796.93 today (as of 08/12/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 188.03% (something to think about: how might CMG shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“The investor’s chief problem, even his worst enemy, is likely to be himself.” — Benjamin Graham